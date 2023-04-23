Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stake Cut by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

