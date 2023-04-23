sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $47.51 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,668,223 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

