TD Securities Upgrades CI Financial (TSE:CIX) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

CIX stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.13. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.64.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of C$620.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.3289474 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

