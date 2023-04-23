Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

