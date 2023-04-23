Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $217.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $344.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

