Tezos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.93 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $957.31 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004488 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,500,523 coins and its circulating supply is 935,259,747 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

