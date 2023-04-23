Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $958.73 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Tezos has a market cap of $958.73 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004550 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004351 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,500,523 coins and its circulating supply is 935,259,747 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

