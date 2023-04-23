Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires New Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

