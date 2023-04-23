Tfo Tdc LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $378.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.96 and its 200-day moving average is $362.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $401.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

