Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $48,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 406,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,355 shares of company stock worth $1,834,910. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

