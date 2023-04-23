Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $996,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Science Applications International comprises 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned 0.06% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Insider Activity

Science Applications International Price Performance

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $103.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

