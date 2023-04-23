Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases Shares of 2,611 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Air Lease accounts for about 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

