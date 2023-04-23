Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 34,362 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.