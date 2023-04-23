The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.