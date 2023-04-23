The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TRV stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.