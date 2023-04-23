Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives $179.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $175.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

