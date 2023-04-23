Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

