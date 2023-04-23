Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 443.91%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

