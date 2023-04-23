Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

