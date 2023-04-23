Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 143,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 113,318 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

