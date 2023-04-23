Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

