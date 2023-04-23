Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock opened at $377.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

