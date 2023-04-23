Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $719.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $728.85.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.