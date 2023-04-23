Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 612,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 736,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

PFE opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.