Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,690 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 1.43% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOUT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

