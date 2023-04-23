Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tronox were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,053,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,439,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 762,581 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $13.63 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

