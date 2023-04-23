Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWST. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

