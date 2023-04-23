Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TYL opened at $373.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.98 and a 200-day moving average of $329.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.58.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

