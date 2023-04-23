Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lifted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

TSN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,849. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.