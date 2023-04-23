U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,653 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

