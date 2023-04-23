U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.