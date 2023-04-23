U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $156.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

