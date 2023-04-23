U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,846 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diageo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $188.92 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $205.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.69) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

