U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,527 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.