U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,678 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.61 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

