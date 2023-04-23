U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.85 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of ABBV opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

