U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

