U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI opened at $55.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

