U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

