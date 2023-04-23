U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of SCCO opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

