U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 181,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 313,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.63. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.