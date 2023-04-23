U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

