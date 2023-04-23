UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 4.52. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,897,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

