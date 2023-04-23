UBS Group Upgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.32) to GBX 1,520 ($18.81) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.