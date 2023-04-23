UFO Gaming (UFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.75 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $34.75 million and $634,313.24 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

