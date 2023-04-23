Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.39 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $68.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00019586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00312954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

