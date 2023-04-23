United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 56,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,229. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

