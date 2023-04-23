United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.62.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.66. The stock had a trading volume of 742,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

