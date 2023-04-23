Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Bought by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Bancorp comprises about 3.0% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Further Reading

