Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.
UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.13.
Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.9 %
Universal Health Services stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
