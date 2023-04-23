Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

